Who Is Ajit Agarkar, The World Cup Winner And Favourite To Become Next Chief Selector Of BCCI

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be quite busy on this Friday as they sit to pick the next coach of the women's cricket team as well as the new chief selector of men's cricket team. As per a report, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is the frontrunner for the top job. The position of the chief selector has been vacant since February when Chetan Sharma resigned post a controversial sting operation caught him revealing team secrets.

Since Chetan quit, Shiv Shankar Das has been the acting chief selector. BCCI, a week back, posted the application on their social media accounts. The last date to apply for the job was June 30. The CAC may not pick the coach on June 30 but it will surely be discussed in the meeting. "The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences," added the BCCI official.

Agarkar fits the bill. He has played many matches for India and is also a World Cup winner. Agarkar was part of the T20 World Cup winning squad of 2007. He also has a Test century at iconicn Lord's cricket ground. The 45-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20s for India. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals' support staff in the recently held IPL.

Agarkar picked up 58 wickets in 26 Tests, while finishing with 288 wickets in ODIs. He played just 4 T20Is, picking only 3 wickets. Agarkar also played 42 IPL matches, and got 29 wickets. After retiring from international cricket, he turned a commentator. Not to forget, Agarkar is still the fastest Indian bowler to complete 50 ODI wickets. He achieved the record in just 23 matches.

Not to forget, Agarkar was in the race to become a chief selector, even last time. But lost to Chetan Sharma. He is now reportedly the front-runner to get the high-pressured job. If Agarkar gets the job, there will be two selectors from West Zone in the panel as Salil Ankola is already there. Earlier, reports had emerged that BCCI wanted Virender Sehwag to become the next chief selector. But it seems the former batter is not interested in the job and has not applied for it.