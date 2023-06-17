BCCI Wants 2011 World Cup-Winning Player To Be Next Chief Selector, Says Report

Former BCCI chief of selectors Chetan Sharma resigned from the post four months ago but the board is yet to finalise a name for the role. Sharma left before his contract was to expire after a sting operation revealed him leaking team information. He made controversial remarks on players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in that sting operation video. SS Das, who is one of the members of the selection panel, has been the acting chief of selectors since then. As per reports, BCCI are on a lookout for the right person but are not too trying to rush things.

The BCCI officials have reached out to couple of big names after Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) came to an end. These former players belong to North Zone. As per the Indian Express report, these players have played more than 100 matches for India. The same report also stated that board members have reached out to a player from 2011 World Cup winning squad too and are waiting for a response from him. Some players have refused to take up the role because of low package offered by BCCI, said the report.

Who could be the 2011 WC-winning player BCCI is after for role of selector?

There were fifteen players in the World Cup squad. The ones from North Zone are Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag. It is likely that one of these players were reached out to. Piyush Chawla and Suresh Raina could also be the ones BCCI have reached out to for the role of chief selector.

No big change in Test team

The report also said that BCCI are not overreacting to th dismal performance of the team in the World Test Championship 2023 final. The reason is that India do not play many Tests this year. After the two Tests vs West Indies in July, India play next Test series in December. BCCI are not looking in haste to make any big decision. Rohit Sharma may have had poor outings with the bat but he is set to keep his place in the side and also lead. The place of Cheteshwar Pujara, however, is in danger. Yashasvi Jaiswal will get a Test call-up but it is likely that Pujara plays both the Tests in West Indies. If he fails to perform, he might be asked to go again.