Who Is Amay Khurasiya, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar’s Teammate At 1999 World Cup Who Cleared UPSC Exam

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is often regarded as the most difficult exam in India. IAS paper is the common name for it among Indians. Thousands of people sit for this exam every year, yet only a small percentage of them are successful. You'll be shocked to learn that an Indian cricket player.

Amay Khurasiya, a former cricketer for Team India, is the only cricketer to have passed the civil services exam. He was born in Madhya Pradesh in 1972. This guy made his first-class cricket debut at the young age of 17. But he cleared the IAS exam before hearing from Team India. He was employed by the Central Excise and Customs Department.

In 1999, Amay Khurasiya finally had the opportunity to make his Team India debut. He had the opportunity to play against Sri Lanka in the Pepsi Cup. He scored 57 runs in the opening game using just 45 balls. But after it, he was unable to accomplish anything particularly noteworthy in his career, and it was over quickly. He played along side the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar during the 1999 World Cup.



Amay Khurasiya had a modest career despite playing a brilliant inning in his first game. In 2001, he faced Sri Lanka in his final game. In just 12 games over the course of his ODI career, he scored just 149 runs. Despite representing Madhya Pradesh, he amassed more than 7,000 runs in 119 first-class games.