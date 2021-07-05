हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dinesh Karthik

‘Got lot of stick from mum and wife’: Dinesh Karthik apologises for comments related to ‘neighbour’s wife’

Following his on-air remarks, the India batsman was criticised on social media and on Sunday Dinesh Karthik while commentating on Sky Sports during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka came up with an apology.

‘Got lot of stick from mum and wife’: Dinesh Karthik apologises for comments related to ‘neighbour’s wife’
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik (left) kisses his wife Dipika Pallikal. (Source: Twitter)

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday (July 4) apologised for his misogynistic comments which he made on air during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and England. Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties, had made comparisons between cricket bats and ‘neighbour’s wife’ on Thursday.

“Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper had said.

See the video of Karthik’s commentary here…

Following his on-air remarks, the India batsman was criticised on social media and on Sunday Karthik while commentating on Sky Sports during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka came up with an apology. “I want to apologise for what happened last game. It’s not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It’s definitely not the right thing to say,” Karthik said.

“I am really sorry that it shouldn’t happen again. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that,” he added.

Karthik also commentated on the recently concluded WTC final. The wicket-keeper batsman along with former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was part of the English commentary team.

(with ANI inputs)

