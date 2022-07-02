NewsCricket
WI VS BAN 1ST T20I

WI vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I in India?

Check when and how you can watch the upcoming West Indies vs Bangladesh first T20I live in India.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

WI vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I in India?

West Indies and Bangladesh will square off in the opener of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Saturday, July 2 at the Windsor Park Dominica. The home side will try to capitalize on the momentum after winning the Test series 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to take revenge. Check when and how you can watch the upcoming West Indies vs Bangladesh first T20I live in India.

Match Details 

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

July 2, Saturday

11:00 pm IST

Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies

What date WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on July 2, Saturday.

Where will the first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh be played?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

What time will the WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh begin?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (C&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Mahmudullah(c), Liton Das, Shahriar Nafees, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

Bangladesh Squad: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?