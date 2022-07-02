West Indies and Bangladesh will square off in the opener of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Saturday, July 2 at the Windsor Park Dominica. The home side will try to capitalize on the momentum after winning the Test series 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to take revenge. Check when and how you can watch the upcoming West Indies vs Bangladesh first T20I live in India.

WI take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I tomorrow! #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/ETcGVGVtpR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2022

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

July 2, Saturday

11:00 pm IST

Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies

What date WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on July 2, Saturday.

Where will the first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh be played?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

What time will the WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh begin?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (C&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Mahmudullah(c), Liton Das, Shahriar Nafees, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

Bangladesh Squad: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque