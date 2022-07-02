NewsCricket
WEST INDIES VS BANGLADESH 2022

Several Bangladesh cricketers fall sick and vomit ahead of opening T20I against West Indies, see pics

The Bangladesh team took a ferry for the 180km sea journey from Saint Lucia -- where they played the second Test -- to Dominica, but by the time they reached their destination on Thursday afternoon the effects of the sea had left them exhausted.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

The Bangladesh men's cricket team has reportedly endured a tumultuous five-hour sea journey from Saint Lucia to Dominica -- the venue for the opening T20I against the West Indies later on Saturday -- with several players falling sick and vomiting throughout the journey.

A report in prothomalo.com late on Friday said that the players were "anxious" about the sea journey as none of them had experienced a "five-hour-long voyage before".

Their misery was reportedly compounded by the inclement weather due to the cyclone that hit two days back.

"The waves started as soon as the ferry reached mid sea. The ferry wasn't big, so six to seven feet high waves were enough to make it rock wildly. The waves felt fierce while crossing the dolphin channel," said the report.

It added that while it was "quite normal" for regular sea travellers, for the Bangladesh cricketers, it wasn't a "pleasant experience".

The report said that West Indies cricketers, commentators and journalists too were there on the ferry, adding that the worst affected were pace bowler Shoriful Islam, wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and manager Nafees Iqbal.

"Nafees and Nurul recovered a little in the 40-minute break in Martinique but Shoriful again got sick in the journey from Martinique to Dominica. He vomited multiple times. At one point, he even took off his shirt to calm down," the report added.

The report said that it is not known why a decision was taken to ferry the players from one destination to another by sea, given that all touring teams prefer to fly. It added that former West Indies pace bowler, Curtly Ambrose, who is with the commentary team, "did not even join fellow commentators Athar Ali Khan, Ian Bishop on this journey".

A cricketer was quoted as saying in the report that, "We are the ones who can fall sick and die here, us, nothing will happen to them (board officials)."

