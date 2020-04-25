हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wasim Jaffer

Will take my family out for dinner once lockdown gets over: Wasim Jaffer

On Wednesday, Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and asked his followers that what would be the first thing they would like to do after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Will take my family out for dinner once lockdown gets over: Wasim Jaffer
Image Credits: Twitter/@WasimJaffer14

While India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has said that the very first thing he would do once the lockdown is lifted is to take his family out for a dinner. 

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and asked his followers that what would be the first thing they would like to do after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

"Hello Twitter family,What's the first thing or the first couple of things you would like to do once the lockdown is lifted? Be honest.Grinning face #lockdown #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

Replying to the same, Jaffer said that he would first take his family out for dinner then spend an hour in the nets before hitting the gym.

"As far as I`m concerned, after the lockdown is lifted, I would first like to take my family out for dinner. And then bat in the nets for an hour and go to the gym,"he wrote.

In March, former India opener Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending his two-decade-long cricketing career. He appeared in 31 Tests for India during his career with the Men in Blue, scoring 1,944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries.

On a related note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced a 21-day lockdown in the country on March 24 in a bid to combat the threat of the COVID-19. On April 14--the last day of the lockdown, the Prime Minister extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

 

Wasim Jaffer India Coronavirus Twitter Cricket
Former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson dies after battle with cancer
