Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns: Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu salute IAF pilot's bravery

After Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned home to India on Friday night after spending two days in Pakistani captivity, the sports fraternity came in unison to welcome the Wing Commander.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, all took to their official Twitter handle to salute the bravery of the pilot.

Tendulkar said that the valour and courage showcased by Abhinandan taught everyone to have faith in themselves.

"A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan. Jai Hind," he wrote.

A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan Jai Hind — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 1, 2019

Describing the Wing Commander as the country's hero in the truest sense, tennis star Sania Mirza saluted the bravery and dignity shown by pilot Abhinandan.

"Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan .. you are our HERO in the truest sense.. The country salutes you and the bravery and dignity you have shown #Respect #WelcomeBackAbinandan Jai Hind," Mirza wrote.

Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan .. you are our HERO in the truest sense.. The country salutes you and the bravery and dignity you have shown #Respect #WelcomeBackAbinandan Jai Hind — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 1, 2019

Here is how other welcomed Abhinandan's return to India:

Anil Kumble: We salute your bravery #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan

We salute your bravery #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 1, 2019

VVS Laxman: The nation salutes your valour , selflessness and grit. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan

The nation salutes your valour , selflessness and grit. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/N432Qk2ajT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 1, 2019

Gautam Gambhir: I must say I was nervous before he returned. I am glad India got its son back!!! #Abhinanadan #AbhinanadanVarthaman

I must say I was nervous before he returned. I am glad India got its son back!!! #Abhinanadan #AbhinanadanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/xz3XA0qElR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 1, 2019

Saina Nehwal: Welcome back our hero ... #WingCommandarAbhinandan #IndianAirfoce

Virender Sehwag: How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you.#WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis

How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you.#WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis pic.twitter.com/IfqBFNNa3T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2019

Rohit Sharma: Welcome to our motherland #WingCommanderAbhinandan Another name for bravery

Welcome to our motherland #WingCommanderAbhinandan Another name for bravery https://t.co/PlMCWgqBsf — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2019

Kidambi Srikanth: You have shown us what a soldier is really made of. A big salute to the hero of our nation. Welcome back brave heart!#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan

You have shown us what a soldier is really made of. A big salute to the hero of our nation. Welcome back brave heart!#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) March 1, 2019

PV Sindhu: Welcome back wing commander Abhinandan. The Country salutes you Jai hind #respect#ourhero

Welcome back wing commander Abhinandan. The Country salutes you Jai hind

#respect#ourhero — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 2, 2019

Abhinandan was handed back to India at the Attari-Wagah border two days after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet had crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while successfully engaging a Pakistan Air Force F16 jet. Pakistan cracked under pressure from India to hand the IAF pilot back and the much-awaited return took place on Friday night.