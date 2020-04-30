Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turns 33

As star Indian opener Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday wishes to the Hitman.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to Rohit Sharma's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, all took to social media to wish the opening batsman a 'very happy birthday.'

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the world's cricket governing body extended its greetings to Rohit by posting a video of his pull shots and listing down his career figures.

"364 international appearances, 14,029 runs, 39 centuries.Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot," the ICC wrote along with the video.

364 international appearances

14,029 runs

39 centuries Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Mumbai Indians posted a picture of Rohit Sharma to wish their four-time winning captain on his special occassion.

"As the clock strikes, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies.Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," the IPL franchise wrote.

As the clock strikes , we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020

Extending its warm wishes to Rohit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the Hitman's impressive show in whites at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"Happy Birthday, Hitman. On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata.#HappyBirthdayRohit," the BCCI tweeted.

Happy Birthday, Hitman On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata #HappyBirthdayRohit — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Let us take a look at some other wishes:

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness - God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Our first 200 is as speechless as his. To many more Ro! #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/64y2SK5MSh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

Rohit, who made his international debut during a One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia in June 2007, witnessed a huge turnaround in his career after he was asked to open the innings for India during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Since then, Rohit--who was popularly known as the 'Hitman'--went on to score three double centuries in ODIs, four centuries in T20Is. He is also the first player ever to smash twin hundreds in his debut appearance as a opening batsman in the longest format of the game.

Rohit has made a total of 224 appearances for the national side in the 50-over format and amassed 9,115 runs in ODIs. He also featured in 108 T20Is and scored 2,773 runs besides also making notching up 2,141 runs in 32 appearances he made in the Test format for the national side.

Rohit, who is the only Indian opener to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game, scored three of his six hundreds in the World Cups while chasing--- which is the most number of tons by any player in the World Cup chases.

He smashed 648 runs during the 2019 edition of the prestigious event-- which are the most number of runs scored by any player during the league phase of a World Cup.

Rohit is also one of the most successful captains in the IPL, having guided the Mumbai-based franchise to the title glory on four occasions.So far, he has scored 4,898 runs in 188 matches he played in the T20 lucrative league,