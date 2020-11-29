हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babar Azam

Woman accuses Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexually, physically abusing her - Watch

The woman claimed that she is Babar Azam's childhood friend and had helped him during his tough times.

Woman accuses Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexually, physically abusing her - Watch

In a major trouble for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, a woman has accused the star batsman of sexually exploiting her for 10 years and giving false promises of marriage.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the woman claimed that Babar had abused her sexually. The woman claimed that she is Babar Azam's childhood friend and had helped him during his tough times. The woman said that she also helped Babar financially.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, said that Babar had proposed her for marriage in 2010 and they eloped for a court wedding in 2011. The woman said that Babar was the captain of Pakistan side during U-19 World Cup in 2012 and he changed his deciison to marry her after tasting success and becoming a player for Pakistan national team.

The woman also accused Babar of threatening to kill her and physically assaulting her.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to respond to the allegations leveled by the woman and it remains to be seen if the PCB will take any action against Babar, who is currently in New Zealand.

It may be recalled that Babar was appointed Pakistan's all-format captain earlier this month. He is currently in New Zealand for the T20I and Test series against the Black Caps. 

Tags:
Babar AzamPakistanCricket
Next
Story

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Updates: David Warner gets run out for 83
  • 93,92,919Confirmed
  • 1,36,696Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Farmers Protest: Farmer leaders will have important meeting for further strategy