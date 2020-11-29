Woman accuses Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexually, physically abusing her - Watch

In a major trouble for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, a woman has accused the star batsman of sexually exploiting her for 10 years and giving false promises of marriage.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the woman claimed that Babar had abused her sexually. The woman claimed that she is Babar Azam's childhood friend and had helped him during his tough times. The woman said that she also helped Babar financially.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, said that Babar had proposed her for marriage in 2010 and they eloped for a court wedding in 2011. The woman said that Babar was the captain of Pakistan side during U-19 World Cup in 2012 and he changed his deciison to marry her after tasting success and becoming a player for Pakistan national team.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

The woman also accused Babar of threatening to kill her and physically assaulting her.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to respond to the allegations leveled by the woman and it remains to be seen if the PCB will take any action against Babar, who is currently in New Zealand.

It may be recalled that Babar was appointed Pakistan's all-format captain earlier this month. He is currently in New Zealand for the T20I and Test series against the Black Caps.