Women's Super Smash 2020-21: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: Auckland Hearts will face Wellington Blaze in the Preliminary Final of the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2020-21 series on Thursday. The winner of the contest will move to the final where they will clash with Canterbury Magicians. The Hearts have had a terrific tournament, finishing second in the league phase, while the Blaze came third.

In their last encounter, the hearts beat the Blaze by 7 runs as they successfully defended their total of 117 runs by getting the opponents all out for 110 in 19 overs. The Hearts will surely be confident coming into this match. However, the Blaze cannot be underestimated as they will be seeking to avenge their previous loss.

The match will be played at 8:40 AM IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Match Details:

Preliminary Final: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women

Timing: 08:40 AM IST on February 11, 2021

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

How to watch Women's Super Smash 2020-21 Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match?

The Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match of the Women's Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched on FanCode

AH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction for Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women:

AH-W vs WB-W Batswomen: Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Caitlin King

AH-W vs WB-W All-rounders: Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine

AH-W vs WB-W Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Jess Kerr

AH-W vs WB-W Wicket-keeper: Tariel Lamb

AH-W vs WB-W Vice-captain: Anna Peterson

AH-W vs WB-W Captain: Maddy Green

Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Auckland Hearts Women: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Wellington Blaze Women: Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen (WK), Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer

