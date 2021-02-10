हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women

Women's Super Smash 2020-21: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

Women's Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Dream11 Team Suggestions for Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, AH-W vs WB-W Predicted Playing XI, Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Team Player List, AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Top Picks, Online Cricket Tips

Women&#039;s Super Smash 2020-21: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details
Representational Image

New Delhi: Auckland Hearts will face Wellington Blaze in the Preliminary Final of the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2020-21 series on Thursday. The winner of the contest will move to the final where they will clash with Canterbury Magicians. The Hearts have had a terrific tournament, finishing second in the league phase, while the Blaze came third.

In their last encounter, the hearts beat the Blaze by 7 runs as they successfully defended their total of 117 runs by getting the opponents all out for 110 in 19 overs. The Hearts will surely be confident coming into this match. However, the Blaze cannot be underestimated as they will be seeking to avenge their previous loss.

The match will be played at 8:40 AM IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Match Details: 

Preliminary Final: Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women 

Timing: 08:40 AM IST on February 11, 2021 

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 

How to watch Women's Super Smash 2020-21 Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match? 

The Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match of the Women's Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched on FanCode 

AH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction for Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: 

AH-W vs WB-W Batswomen: Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Caitlin King

AH-W vs WB-W All-rounders: Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine

AH-W vs WB-W Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Jess Kerr

AH-W vs WB-W Wicket-keeper: Tariel Lamb

AH-W vs WB-W Vice-captain: Anna Peterson

AH-W vs WB-W Captain: Maddy Green

Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Auckland Hearts Women: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Women's Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Wellington Blaze Women: Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen (WK), Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze WomenAH-W vs WB-W dream11Women's Super Smash 2020-21Dream11
Next
Story

India vs England: Joe Root is England’s best-ever player of spin, says Nasser Hussain

  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Hear out their pain, whose people are missing!