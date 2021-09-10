हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

World Champions West Indies recall experienced Ravi Rampaul for T20 World Cup

West Indies, who are in Group 1, which also includes Australia and South Africa, take on England in their opening match of the tournament on October 23 in Dubai.

World Champions West Indies recall experienced Ravi Rampaul for T20 World Cup
West Indies have recalled paceman Ravi Rampaul for T20 World Cup 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

West Indies recalled experienced pace bowler Ravi Rampaul to the team for the first time in six years as the defending champions on Thursday (September 9) named their squad for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. Rampaul, a member of the 2012 World Cup winning squad, played his last T20 match against Sri Lanka in 2015 and returns to bolster a solid looking lineup that will look to deliver an unprecedented third title for a single team.

“Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler... He will boost the team’s wicket-taking options in the power play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs,” Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said.

All-rounder Roston Chase earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad. “Roston Chase has shown that he`s a very capable T20 player. He performed well in the Caribbean Premier League in 2020 and has been outstanding in the 2021 edition so far. He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for explosive players in the team.”

West Indies, who are in Group 1, which also includes Australia and South Africa, take on England in their opening match of the tournament on October 23 in Dubai.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021West Indies
Next
Story

India vs England 5th Test LIVE streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG LIVE on TV and online

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day, Sep 10, 2021