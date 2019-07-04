World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after New Zealand Vs England match

England became the third team to qualify for the semi finals of ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday, by registering a thumping victory against New Zealand. The English team crushed the Black Caps by 119 runs.
Skipper Eoin Morgan’s side scored a total of 305 runs for the loss of eight wickets by the end of 50 overs. The highest scorer for England was Jonny Bairstow, who scored 106 off 99 balls before being bowled by Matt Henry.
Opener Jason Roy also kept the scoreboard ticking with 60 runs off 61 balls.
Chasing the target of 306, the Black Caps failed to put up a decent show as the side was bundled up for just 186 runs. While opener Henry Nicholls could not even get off the mark, Martin Guptill could also bag just eight runs off 16 balls.
The highest scorer for New Zealand was middle-order batsman Tom Latham, who hit a total of 57 runs before getting caught by Jos Buttler off Liam Plunkett. Both Kane Williamson (27) and Ross Taylor (28) also failed to impress with their batting in the match.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after England vs New Zealand clash:
Most sixes:
After his 17-sixes innings against Afghanistan, England captain Eoin Morgan continues to lead the list of players with maximum number of sixes in ICC World Cup 2019. His total of 317 in the tournament so far comprises as many as 22 sixes.
Australia's Aaron Finch is next on the list, with three sixes less than Morgan. Though he has hit a total of 504 runs so far, he has managed to send the ball for the maximum on 18 occasions.
And next in the list is India's Rohit Sharma, the batsman with most runs in the tournament so far. He has hit 12 sixes.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|9
|8
|317
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|18
|8
|8
|504
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|12
|7
|7
|544
|4
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|12
|8
|7
|235
|5
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|11
|9
|9
|462
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|9
|8
|7
|309
|7
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|9
|9
|9
|381
|8
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|8
|9
|8
|253
|9
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|7
|6
|5
|341
|10
|Carlos Brathwaite
|WI
|7
|7
|5
|140
Most fours:
When it comes to boundaries, it’s Jonny Bairstow of England to lead the chart, with 55 4s in his kitty. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who has impressed all with his performance in ICC World Cup 2019, is the second with 54 4s. Rohit Sharma is on the third spot in this list as well.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Jonny Bairstow
|END
|55
|9
|9
|462
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|54
|7
|7
|542
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|53
|7
|7
|544
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|49
|8
|8
|516
|5
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|48
|8
|8
|504
|6
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|42
|8
|7
|481
|7
|Joe Root
|ENG
|40
|9
|9
|500
|8
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|39
|7
|7
|378
|9
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|39
|6
|5
|341
|10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|35
|7
|7
|408
Best Batting Average:
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has scored 481 runs in seven innings in the tournament so far continues to top the list. He currently has a batting average of 96.20. The second name in the list is that of India favourite opener Rohit Sharma, with an average of 90.66.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|96.20
|8
|7
|481
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|90.66
|7
|7
|544
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|90.33
|7
|7
|542
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|73.71
|8
|8
|516
|5
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|68.20
|6
|5
|341
|6
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|63.00
|8
|8
|504
|7
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|63.00
|7
|7
|378
|8
|Joe Root
|ENG
|62.50
|9
|9
|500
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|62.50
|2
|2
|125
|10
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|63.00
|8
|8
|504
Best Bowling Figures:
Australian Mitchell Starc’s 5/26 against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground remains the best bowling figure of ICC World Cup 2019 till now. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Mohammad Amir of Pakistan have also taken a five-wicket haul each and remain on the second and the third slot, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/26
|NZ
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|29/06/2019
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|24/06/2019
|3
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|4
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|5
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|5/44
|ENG
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|25/06/2019
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|7
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|5/59
|IND
|Edgbaston
|02/07/2019
|8
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|5/69
|ENG
|Edgbaston
|30/06/2019
|9
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4/16
|WI
|Old Trafford
|27/06/2019
|10
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
Best bowling strike rate:
The top two slot in the category is held by Mohammed Shami, who holds a bowling strike rate of 15.07 in four matches.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Mohammad Shami
|IND
|15.07
|4
|4
|193
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|18.58
|8
|8
|373
|3
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|21.00
|3
|3
|134
|4
|Soumya Sarkar
|BAN
|21.00
|7
|2
|91
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|21.81
|8
|7
|200
|7
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|22.47
|7
|7
|316
|8
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|9
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|22.80
|4
|4
|199
|10
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|24.75
|7
|7
|327
A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.