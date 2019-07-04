World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after New Zealand Vs England match

England became the third team to qualify for the semi finals of ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday, by registering a thumping victory against New Zealand. The English team crushed the Black Caps by 119 runs.

Skipper Eoin Morgan’s side scored a total of 305 runs for the loss of eight wickets by the end of 50 overs. The highest scorer for England was Jonny Bairstow, who scored 106 off 99 balls before being bowled by Matt Henry.

Opener Jason Roy also kept the scoreboard ticking with 60 runs off 61 balls.

Chasing the target of 306, the Black Caps failed to put up a decent show as the side was bundled up for just 186 runs. While opener Henry Nicholls could not even get off the mark, Martin Guptill could also bag just eight runs off 16 balls.

The highest scorer for New Zealand was middle-order batsman Tom Latham, who hit a total of 57 runs before getting caught by Jos Buttler off Liam Plunkett. Both Kane Williamson (27) and Ross Taylor (28) also failed to impress with their batting in the match.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after England vs New Zealand clash:

Most sixes:

After his 17-sixes innings against Afghanistan, England captain Eoin Morgan continues to lead the list of players with maximum number of sixes in ICC World Cup 2019. His total of 317 in the tournament so far comprises as many as 22 sixes.

Australia's Aaron Finch is next on the list, with three sixes less than Morgan. Though he has hit a total of 504 runs so far, he has managed to send the ball for the maximum on 18 occasions.

And next in the list is India's Rohit Sharma, the batsman with most runs in the tournament so far. He has hit 12 sixes.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 9 8 317 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 8 8 504 3 Rohit Sharma IND 12 7 7 544 4 Chris Gayle WI 12 8 7 235 5 Jonny Bairstow ENG 11 9 9 462 6 Nicholas Pooran WI 9 8 7 309 7 Ben Stokes ENG 9 9 9 381 8 Jos Buttler ENG 8 9 8 253 9 Jason Roy ENG 7 6 5 341 10 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 7 5 140

Most fours:

When it comes to boundaries, it’s Jonny Bairstow of England to lead the chart, with 55 4s in his kitty. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who has impressed all with his performance in ICC World Cup 2019, is the second with 54 4s. Rohit Sharma is on the third spot in this list as well.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Jonny Bairstow END 55 9 9 462 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 54 7 7 542 3 Rohit Sharma IND 53 7 7 544 4 David Warner AUS 49 8 8 516 5 Aaron Finch AUS 48 8 8 504 6 Kane Williamson NZ 42 8 7 481 7 Joe Root ENG 40 9 9 500 8 Babar Azam PAK 39 7 7 378 9 Jason Roy ENG 39 6 5 341 10 Virat Kohli IND 35 7 7 408

Best Batting Average:

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has scored 481 runs in seven innings in the tournament so far continues to top the list. He currently has a batting average of 96.20. The second name in the list is that of India favourite opener Rohit Sharma, with an average of 90.66.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 96.20 8 7 481 2 Rohit Sharma IND 90.66 7 7 544 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 90.33 7 7 542 4 David Warner AUS 73.71 8 8 516 5 Jason Roy ENG 68.20 6 5 341 6 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504 7 Babar Azam PAK 63.00 7 7 378 8 Joe Root ENG 62.50 9 9 500 9 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125 10 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504

Best Bowling Figures:

Australian Mitchell Starc’s 5/26 against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground remains the best bowling figure of ICC World Cup 2019 till now. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Mohammad Amir of Pakistan have also taken a five-wicket haul each and remain on the second and the third slot, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/26 NZ Lord's Cricket Ground 29/06/2019 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 4 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 5 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 6 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 7 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 5/59 IND Edgbaston 02/07/2019 8 Mohammed Shami IND 5/69 ENG Edgbaston 30/06/2019 9 Mohammed Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 10 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019

Best bowling strike rate:

The top two slot in the category is held by Mohammed Shami, who holds a bowling strike rate of 15.07 in four matches.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 15.07 4 4 193 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 18.58 8 8 373 3 Jason Behrendorff AUS 21.00 3 3 134 4 Soumya Sarkar BAN 21.00 7 2 91 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Jimmy Neesham NZ 21.81 8 7 200 7 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 8 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 9 Shaheen Afridi PAK 22.80 4 4 199 10 Mohammad Amir PAK 24.75 7 7 327

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.