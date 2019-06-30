World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after Pakistan vs Afghanistan tie

Shaheen Afridi scalped a four-wicket haul before all-rounder Imad Wasim showcased a heroic batting performance to help Pakistan keep their semi-final hopes alive at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first, Shaheen proved to be the tormentor-in-chief for Pakistan as he finished with terrific figures of four for 47 to help his side restrict the Gulbadin Naib-led side to a paltry score of 227 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Besides Shaheen, Imad and Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets each while Shadab Khan also chipped in with a wicket.

For Afghanistan, Asghar Afghan (42 off 35 balls) and Najibullah Zadran (42 off 54 balls) were the top scorers.

In reply, opener Imam-ul-Haq (36) and first drop Babar Azam (45) stitched a solid partnership of 72 runs before the Afghanistan bowlers fought back to reduce Pakistan to 206 for seven. However, Imad Wasim struck a crucial 54-ball 49 to take the game away from the Gulbadin Naib-led side and guide his side to win with two balls to spare.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash:

Most Sixes

England captain Eoin Morgan is still leading the list of players with the most number of maximums in the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup. Morgan scripted a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximums during his side's clash against minnows Afghanistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 18. He stands at the top spot with a total of 22 sixes from six innings.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle occupy the second and third spots with 18 and 10 sixes, respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 7 6 274 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 8 8 504 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 7 6 200 4 Rohit Sharma IND 7 5 5 338 5 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 6 4 132 6 Wahab Riaz PAK 6 7 5 86 7 Jos Buttler ENG 6 7 6 222 8 Ben Stokes ENG 6 7 7 291 9 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 8 5 215 10 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 8 8 143

Most Fours

Australian opener David Warner has dethroned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the top spot in the list of players with most boundaries in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. After smashing three fours in his 16-run innings against New Zealand on Saturday, Warner is now standing at the top place with a total of 49 boundaries.

Shakib is now placed at the second spot with 48 fours from six matches, followed by Australian skipper Aaron Finch with 47 boundaries to his name from eight matches.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 49 8 8 516 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 3 Aaron Finch AUS 47 8 8 504 4 Kane Williamson NZ 39 7 6 454 5 Babar Azam PAK 39 7 7 378 6 Joe Root ENG 37 7 7 432 7 Rohit Sharma IND 31 5 5 338 8 Alex Carey AUS 31 8 7 244 9 Jonny Bairstow ENG 30 7 7 245 10 Faf du Plessis SA 29 8 7 28

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson currently holds the record of the best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup so far. Williamson has notched up a total of 454 runs in six innings he has played so far at a batting average of 113. 50.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and India's Rohit Sharma continue to occupy the second and third positions with the batting average of 95.20 and 84.50, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 113.50 7 6 454 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 3 Rohit Sharma IND 84.50 5 5 338 4 David Warner AUS 73.71 8 8 516 5 Joe Root ENG 72.00 7 7 432 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 8 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130 9 Virat Kohli IND 63.20 5 5 316 10 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504

Best bowling figures

Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl on June 24 continues to remain the best bowling figures of this year's marquee event.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham are standing at the second and third spots after bagging five wickets each while conceding 30 and 31 runs, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 5 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 6 Mohammed Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 7 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 8 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 9 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 10 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami is currently leading the list of the players with the best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. He is standing at the top spot with the bowling strike rate of 12.12 after just two innings he played for the Men in Blue so far.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham is standing at the second spot with the strike rate of 20 after six innings, followed by Australian bowler Mitchell Starc with the bowling strike rate of 20.90 after eight innings.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Amir IND 12.12 2 2 56 2 Jimmy Neesham NZ 20.00 7 6 159 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 20.90 8 8 365 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 21.00 3 3 134 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 7 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 8 Shaheen Afridi PAK 22.80 4 4 199 9 Mark Wood ENG 23.76 6 6 262 10 Jofra Archer ENG 23.93 7 7 325

A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka-- are featuring in the 2019 ICC World Cup.