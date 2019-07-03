close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan all but out of World Cup semi-final race as England defeat New Zealand

If Pakistan get to bat second against Bangladesh, they have zero chance of qualifying for semi-finals.

This photo was tweeted by @WahabViki

England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of Cricket World Cup 2019. Though New Zealand lost the match quite comprehensively they are assured of a place in the last four due to their high Net Run Rate (NRR) over Pakistan. This means that Pakistan are now out of the qualification race and the Men In Green will now be unable to repeat their feat of 1992 when they had won the World Cup in England under Imran Khan's captaincy.

After the end of today's match, New Zealand have 11 points from nine games and their NRR is +o.175. On the other hand, Pakistan have 9 points from 8 games and they have a match left against Bangladesh on Friday. Pakistan can reach upto 11 points after defeating Bangladesh but a win will not be enough to help them reach the semi-finals as they need to surpass New Zealand's NRR to qualify for semi-finals.

Here are the scenarios by which Pakistan can finish ahead of New Zealand in terms of NRR:

If Pakistan get the chance to bat first, they need to defeat Bangladesh by a margin of 300 runs.  If Pakistan score 300 then they need to bowl out Bangladesh for 0.

If Pakistan bat first and they make 400 then they need to dismiss Bangladesh for 84 runs and win by 316 runs in order to finish above New Zealand. One more scenario is, Pakistan bat first and dismiss opponent for 38 runs and win by 312 runs.

The possibility of these scenarios to become a reality are next to impossible, which means that practically Pakistan have no hope of qualifying for semi-final but mathematically it is still in the race. The three teams which have already qualified for the semi-finals are Australia, India and England. 

