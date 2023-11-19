New Delhi: It's an unforgettable day like no other. Team India battles for the World Cup With Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium. 'Gadar 2' actor Sunny Deol rooted for Team India, and shared a message for them.

Along with pictures of him in blue, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Tough times create great men! Come on #TeamIndia we are all with you! Let's Bring the Cup Home #worldcup2023 #cwc23 #indvsaus #India #cricket."

The pictures created a stir on social media and fans chimed in the comment section with heart emojis.

In the nail-biting faceoff, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 runs in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of 'Gadar 2'. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947'. Actor Aamir Khan is all set to produce this film.