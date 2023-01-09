World No. 1 Suryakumar Yadav set to achieve THIS huge feat, only two other batters have managed it

Suryakumar Yadav is currently the World No. 1 T20 batter in the official ICC rankings. On Saturday (January 7), he score his third international century in T20I cricket off just 45 balls to set up India’s series win over Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Team India won the third T20I by 97 runs to clinch the series 2-1, thanks to SKY’s fireworks.

After his sensational innings of 112 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav is set to become only the third batter to go past 900 points in the ICC T20I ranking for batters. SKY is currently on 883 points and is sure to move up when the updated points table comes out this week.

Before Suryakumar, only England batter Dawid Malan and former Australia skipper Aaron Finch have surpassed 900 ranking points in the history of T20I rankings.

With his unbeaten third T20I century, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav rewrote the history books during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka and became the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken. Suryakumar Yadav took only 843 balls to reach this landmark in T20I cricket, the fastest among all players.

He is the third-fastest to reach the 1,500-run mark in T20Is in terms of innings. The fastest batters to reach the landmark are Indian batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1,500 runs in T20Is. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings and Suryakumar did so in 43 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav is also the first-ever player to reach the landmark with a strike rate of 150 or more. In 45 matches and 43 innings, he has scored 1,578 runs at an average of 46.41. He has three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 117 and a strike rate of 180.34.

Suryakumar also smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in T20Is, taking just 45 balls to bring up his third century in the shortest format. The fastest T20I century by an Indian is by skipper Rohit Sharma, who nailed a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

(with ANI inputs)