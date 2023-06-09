WTC 2023 Final: Who Is Scott Boland, Australia Pacer Who Dismissed Shubman Gill With A Peach

Scott Boland was influential in Australia breaking the back of Indian lineup in the first innings of the World Test Championship final (WTC 2023). He picked up two wickets, including the one of Shubman Gill to get all the attention. Boland's delivery to Shubman was a brilliant one, it swung in from outside the off stump to smash Gill's middle and leg. It left Gill in shock and awe in equal proportions.

Who is Scott Boland?

Boland came as replacement for injured Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI in the WTC final. But Boland is not new to Test cricket. He had played in 13 Tests before the Test championship final, picking up 28 wickets at a staggering average of 13.42. Boland came to the limelight when he made his Test debut and finished with a spell of 6 for 7, which is the seventh-best figures for an Aussie on debut. He picked wickets at strike rate of 4, which is also the second-best bowling strike rate in a Test inning.

Scott Boland is going to have a big say in the #Ashes .. Mr Consistent against the England flashing blade is going to be a great watch .. #OnOnn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2023

Not to forget, Boland picked up 18 wickets in the last Ashes. He also holds the record of best average (13.42) among the bowlers who have bowled 1000 deliveries since 20th century.

Boland belongs to an indigenous community in Australia. He is only the second male indigenous player to play for Australia after Jason Gillespie. He is also the fourth overall Faith Thomas, Ashleigh Gardner. Boland belongs to the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria.

Noy many know this fact about Boland that he has also played in Indian Premier Legaue. The lanky pacer played for Rising Pune Supergiant under the leadership of MS Dhoni and aongside his WTC final opponent Ajinkya Rahane. In total, Boland has bowled 7 overs in IPL, picking up two wickets at an average of 27. Boland has played 14 ODIs for Australia as well, pciking 16 wickets. He has featured in 3 T20I too, picking up wickets.