WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan sizzles in HOT ‘behind the scenes’ photoshoot, see pic

Team India paceman Jasprit Bumrah’s better-half Sanjana Ganesan is busy at work these day in the United Kingdom. Sports presenter Sanjana is part of the official broadcaster Star Sports’ crew as they prepare for the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand, which will get underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday (June 18).

After a brief vacation-cum-quarantine with husband Bumrah at the Hilton at Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton, Sanjana informed her fans on social media that she is back at ‘work’ preparing for the WTC Final. On Wednesday (June 16), Sanjana posted a sizzling picture of herself from the broadcasters’ studio and captioned it ‘behind the scenes’.

Here is the picture…

The picture posted on social media got plenty of likes and love for Sanjana Ganesan. Sanjana Ganesan is on her first overseas cricket tour with husband Bumrah. The couple spent the last week in the luxurious Hilton at Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton, completing their quarantine before Bumrah got back on the field.

Sanjana, meanwhile, has been chilling out and posting attractive pictures on social media – sometimes in casual outfits and at other times ‘glamming’ it up. On Tuesday (June 18), Sanjana posted a couple of Instagram stories, informing her fans about her return to work and also asking them to ‘Stay safe, wear a mask’.

Bumrah will be up against his Mumbai Indian teammate Trent Boult when the two sides face off in the inaugural WTC final in less than two weeks. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (June 15) announced a 15-member Team India squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

While five pacers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj, made it to the 15-member squad, batsman KL Rahul failed to find the place in the team.