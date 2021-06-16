WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan is back to work after Southampton quarantine

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah, is not on vacation in the United Kingdom unlike the other partners of the Indian cricketers. Sanjana is working with the India host broadcasters Star Sports for the coverage of the World Test Championships Final, which starts in Southampton on Friday (June 18).

Sanjana Ganesan is on her first overseas cricket tour with husband Bumrah. The couple spent the last week in the luxurious Hilton at Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton, completing their quarantine before Bumrah got back on the field.

Sanjana, meanwhile, has been chilling out and posting attractive pictures on social media – sometimes in casual outfits and at other times ‘glamming’ it up. On Tuesday (June 18), Sanjana posted a couple of Instagram stories, informing her fans about her return to work and also asking them to ‘Stay safe, wear a mask’.

Here’s the latest post by Sanjana Ganesan…

On Saturday (June 12), Sanjana shared a picture of her on Instagram. "Wore something other than sweatpants today," she wrote.

Sanjana last week had posted a chilled-out picture in sweats from her hotel room balcony with Bumrah clicking the picture. Sanjana captioned the picture on Instagram: “sweats, sunshine & smiles.”

Bumrah will be up against his Mumbai Indian teammate Trent Boult when the two sides face off in the inaugural WTC final in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (June 15) announced a 15-member Team India squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

While five pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj, made it to the 15-member squad, batsman KL Rahul failed to find the place in the team.