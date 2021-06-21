WTC Final: ‘Super Wickets’ spice up gloomy day in Southampton

A total of nine wickets fell on a gloomy third day of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (June 20). Majority of those nine wickets – seven in total – were from Virat Kohli’s Team India with the Indian skipper being the first one to be dismissed on Day Three.

The International Cricket Council shared a package of these dismissals titled, ‘Super Wickets’. Here is the video…

Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show, picking up his fifth five-wicket haul including the dismissal of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kohli. The Indian captain failed to read an incoming delivery from Jamieson and was adjudged plumb leg-before in spite to reviewing the decision.

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was the next man to depart, edging Jamieson to second slip and was followed by top-scorer Ajinkya Rahane, who pulled Neil Wagner straight to square-leg when he was just one short of a fifty.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was looking good with the bat in the middle before edge Tim Southee to Tom Latham in second slip. Jamieson was once again among the wickets after lunch, inducing a edge from Ishant Sharma through to first slip before trapping Jasprit Bumrah leg-before first ball with a brilliant yorker to complete his five-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indian and Kiwi left-arm paceman Trent Boult wrapped up the innings with Ravindra Jadeja edging him through to the keeper with a tickle down the leg-side.

Team India took a while to join the wickets party with Kiwi openers putting on 70 for the first wicket before Ashwin dismissed opener Tom Latham with Kohli taking a simple catch at covers. Ishant Sharma wrapped up the day for India with half-centurion Devon Conway skying a catch to mid-on to be dismissed for 54.