New Delhi: As Australia lifts World Cup 2023, Indians have taken to the internet to express disappointment for the defeat. Indian batters concluded an explosive Cricket World Cup with a disappointing performance in the finals against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In a power-packed display of game by Australia, India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Aussies. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Yet, the overall performance fell short of a victory.

As cricket is no less than a religion in India, this is extremely disappointing for all fans. Have a look at the twitter reactions:

Australia played well..it was bad luck for us.. I really missed Hardik Pandya. The Indian team were and are the best..Cheer up guys. You are still on the top! @BCCI @imVkohli — Col Amit Kumar __INDIAN COMRADES __ (@ColAmitkumar) November 19, 2023

An explosive century by Travis Head proved to be the point of difference as Australia beat India by seven wickets. With this victory, Australia clinched their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Ye dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota be November 19, 2023

we lost the final but Team India you gave us several moments to look back and cherish, during the entire tournament you played like a champion and we are proud of you..

this WC trophy would hv been the jewel in the crown but nevertheless you are our winners #WorldcupFinal_ pic.twitter.com/ClJOAm09Uc — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) November 19, 2023

Previously, Australia has lifted the World Cup title in the decades of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues as after overcoming the semifinal hurdle, they have lost in the final.