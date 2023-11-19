trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690171
WORLD CUP FINAL

'Ye Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be', Netizens React To India's Heartbreaking Defeat At World Cup 2023 Final

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
'Ye Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be', Netizens React To India's Heartbreaking Defeat At World Cup 2023 Final Pic Courtesy: ANI/Instagram

New Delhi: As Australia lifts World Cup 2023, Indians have taken to the internet to express disappointment for the defeat. Indian batters concluded an explosive Cricket World Cup with a disappointing performance in the finals against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In a power-packed display of game by Australia, India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Aussies. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Yet, the overall performance fell short of a victory. 

As cricket is no less than a religion in India, this is extremely disappointing for all fans. Have a look at the twitter reactions: 

An explosive century by Travis Head proved to be the point of difference as Australia beat India by seven wickets. With this victory, Australia clinched their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Previously, Australia has lifted the World Cup title in the decades of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues as after overcoming the semifinal hurdle, they have lost in the final.

