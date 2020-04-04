Yuvraj Singh lauds policemen for sharing food with needy amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

While India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the threat of deadly coronavirus, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has recently taken to his official social media account and shared a video of some policemen sharing their food with a needy during this difficult time.

Posting the video on his Twitter handle, the 38-year-old applauded the policemen for their heartwarming act of humanity.

"It's heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind," he tweeted along with the video.

It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind pic.twitter.com/etjBv459Xb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 4, 2020

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Yuvraj, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

The Prime Minister had said that coronavirus is an adversary of the entire humanity and the gravity of the situation can be ascertained from the fact that for the first time since World War II, the Olympics has been postponed.He futher underlined that several other prominent international sporting events like Wimbledon and domestic sporting events like Indian Premier League (IPL) have been postponed due to fear of coronavirus.

So far, the pandemic has affected more than 2,900 people and claimed the lives of 68 in India.