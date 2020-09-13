Yuzvendra Chahal shares funny video with AB de Villiers, fiancé Dhanashree Verma comes up with hilarious reply

With just a week left to the commencement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a funny video of him with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers which was shot during the franchise's video shoot in Dubai.

The 30-year-old took to his official Instagram account and shared the video in which Chahal could be seen sitting on a trolly, while De Villiers could be seen pushing the same and giving a tour of the area where the team's shoot took place.

"Take me home @abdevilliers17," Chahal captioned the video.

Soon after Chahal shared the post, the cricket fans started flooding it with comments. However, what caught the attention of everyone was the RCB spinner's fiance Dhanashree Verma's reply on the video.

"You can relax till the time I'm not around," Dhanashree commented on Chahal's post.

On August 8, Chahal had announced that he had got engaged to popular choreographer and Youtuber Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal shared an adorable picture of him and Dhanashree on his social media handles from their Roka ceremony.

"We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony," he had wrote.

On a related note, all the eight IPL franchises are leaving no stone unturned in keeping fans entertained by sharing regular updatest on social media ahead of 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 across the three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to clinch their IPL title, will kickstart their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.