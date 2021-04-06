हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News Poll: 57% people want IPL 2021 matches to take place in Mumbai despite COVID-19 threat

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday (April 9) 8 pm to Monday 7 am.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Despite the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in India and especially in the state of Maharashtra, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday (April 4) confirmed that everything will go on ‘as per schedule’ in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Notably, Ganguly’s confirmation came just hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Everything will go on as per schedule," Ganguly told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Zee News on Tuesday (April 6) conducted a poll to know your views on Ganguly’s decision and while 57.1% of people agree with the BCCI chief and want the show to go on in Mumbai, 42.9% of people oppose his decision.

Notably, Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday (April 9) 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday in view of surging COVID-19 cases.

“A cabinet meeting took place today (April 4) and some important decisions were taken related to COVID-19. Strict rules have been made and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. During day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10 to 25 and the first match at the venue is slated to be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises – Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

