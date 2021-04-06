IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah’s romantic messages for wife Sanjana Ganesan are one to envy, read here

Mumbai Indians and Team Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently tied the knot with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan. The two got married in Goa last month and sent social media in a tizzy

After managing to keep their entire relationship a secret, fans came to know about it only after the two announced the news of their wedding. But after their wedding, Bumrah and Sanjana are now not shying away and their romantic conversations on social media are keeping everyone interested.

Recently Sanjana took to Instagram to share a throwback picture and captioned it: “Memories worth a lifetime & then some.”

Bumrah soon took notice of the post and decided to have some fun. The India pace spearhead commented, “The person clicking the picture is really good.”

The reply was later followed by an adorable response from Sanjana as she revealed the name of the photographer by writing, “That’s why I married him.”

Bumrah on Tuesday (March 30) entered quarantine in Chennai as he gears up to join his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

It is worth mentioning that the 27-year-old has been away from cricket since he was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion of pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad on February 25, 2021. The pacer missed the last two Tests of the series and even skipped the T20I and ODI series against England.

Also, as per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.