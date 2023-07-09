Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 Announce Schedule For Inaugural Edition

In less than two weeks, one of cricket's most exciting tournaments, the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will commence, with five teams battling it out for top honours. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is franchise cricket's first foray into Zimbabwe, and is being organised by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports, who have, today, announced the schedule for what is expected to be an absolute carnival of cricket.

As per the official press release, Act 1 of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will see a glittering opening ceremony In Harare on July 20 after which the Harare Hurricanes and the Bulawayo Braves face off in the first game of the tournament. The five privately owned teams are Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes.

After the opening day, the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 picks up pace with nine games scheduled over the next three days.

On July 28, Qualifier 1 will begin with the top-ranked team during the league stages taking on the team that finished second, and the winner goes through to the final. This will be followed by an Eliminator, where teams ranked three and four will battle it out for a spot in Qualifier 2.

In Qualifier 2, the team that lost Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator, for a berth in the final. The grand final is slated for July 29, with the final act of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 being the closing ceremony. All the games will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Cricket's Managing Director Givemore Makoni said, "The announcement of the schedule for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 has just raised the levels of excitement in the country, and we can't wait for the first ball to be bowled. This has the makings of a fantastic tournament, and I am sure the Zimbabweans will welcome the high-quality cricket with open arms."

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman said, "We have been eagerly waiting for this schedule announcement, as it brings us closer to a landmark moment. The T10 journey continues to gather pace and entertain, and we expect more of the same in Harare with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. May the best team win and may the audiences have the time of their lives while they watch some of the best cricketers in action."

Squads of the teams are Durban Qalandars: Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, George Linde, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert, Sisanda Magala, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, and Andre Fletcher.

CapeTown Samp Army: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaun Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hazlogou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Mohammad Irfan, and Stuart Binny.

Harare Hurricanes: Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa, Donovan Ferreira, Shahzawaz Dahani, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jonwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Mushiwa, Irfan Pathan, Khalid Shah, and S Sreesanth.

Bulawayo Braves: Sikandar Raza, Taskin Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Johannesburg Buffaloes: Mushfiqur Rahim, Odean Smith, Tom Banton, Yusuf Pathan, Will Smeed, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohammad Hafeez, and Rahul Chopra.