Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Both Zimbabwe and West Indies will be aiming to carry forward their winning streak when they take the field against each other in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier today. The qualifying game between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club. Both West Indies and Zimbabwe currently have four points under their belt but the Caribbean side occupy the top spot in Group A due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). West Indies will head into the game after defeating Nepal in their last match by a huge margin of 101 runs. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, secured a six-wicket victory in their last match against the Netherlands. Chasing a total of 316, Zimbabwe scored the winning runs quite comfortably with 55 balls to spare. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza played an astonishing knock of unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls against the Dutch opponents to clinch a six-wicket win for his side. Raza, thanks to his power-packed batting, also succeeded in recording the fastest century in the history of ODI cricket.



West Indies and Zimbabwe had last faced each other in March 2018 and the African team had to concede a defeat in that encounter by four wickets. In their last five meetings with West Indies in 50-over cricket, Zimbabwe could manage to earn only one win.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 24, 12:30 pm

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction



Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran



Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Brandon King, Wessly Madhevere



All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Jason Holder



Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Alzarri Joseph



Captain: Sikandar Raza



Vice-captain: Sean Williams



Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11



Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara



West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah