Zimbabwe's T20I series against Afghanistan called off due to coronavirus

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced that the national side's five-match Twenty20I series against Afghanistan scheduled to take place in August has been called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Zimbabwe Cricket took to its official Twitter handle and informed that the move has been made in the wake of sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country which prompted the goverment to advise against the upcoming series.

"@ZimCricketv has called off the five-match T20I series against @ACBofficials scheduled to be played in Harare this August after the Government advised the country was not ready as yet to host visiting teams amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases,"the board official handle wrote.

@ZimCricketv has called off the five-match T20I series against @ACBofficials scheduled to be played in Harare this August after the Government advised the country was not ready as yet to host visiting teams amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases #ZIMvAFG | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/wXga8QXh1m — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 8, 2020

Zimbabwe played their last ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh in February-March before the game was distrupted due to the novel virus.

Last year, Zimbabwe were handed a ban of three months by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their failure to keep sport free from the goverment interference before the suspension was lifted in October.

Earlier, India's three-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August was called off, while a three-match ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe Down Under was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.