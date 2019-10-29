close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2019: Puja muhurat, Tithi and Vidhi

The festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej/Bhai Tika/Bhai Phota is observed on the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. 

Bhai Dooj 2019: Puja muhurat, Tithi and Vidhi
Representative image from Pixabay

Festive season is on and after celebrating Diwali, it is time to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister. The festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej/Bhai Tika/Bhai Phota is observed on the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on October 29.

The day is full of mirth, merriment, sweets and gifts! Sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy life and perform an aarti after which, the tika ceremony takes place.

The red tika applied by a sister on her brother's forehead is a symbol of love, blessings and prayers. The brother also showers his sister with gifts on this day and vows to protect and care for her.

In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Here are the Puja Timings for Bhai Dooj 2019:

Bhai Dooj Tika Muhurat- 01:11 PM to 03:25 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:48 AM on Oct 30, 2019

In Haryana and Maharashtra, women who do not have a brother worship the moon god instead. Girls apply Mehendi and the day is marked with full fervour.

Tags:
Bhai DoojBhai Dooj SpecialBhai Dooj timings
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — October 29, 2019

Must Watch

PT8M45S

DNA: Non Stop News, 28th October 2019