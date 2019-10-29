Bhai Dooj 2019: Puja muhurat, Tithi and Vidhi

Festive season is on and after celebrating Diwali, it is time to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister. The festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej/Bhai Tika/Bhai Phota is observed on the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on October 29.

The day is full of mirth, merriment, sweets and gifts! Sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy life and perform an aarti after which, the tika ceremony takes place.

The red tika applied by a sister on her brother's forehead is a symbol of love, blessings and prayers. The brother also showers his sister with gifts on this day and vows to protect and care for her.

In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Here are the Puja Timings for Bhai Dooj 2019:

Bhai Dooj Tika Muhurat- 01:11 PM to 03:25 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:48 AM on Oct 30, 2019

In Haryana and Maharashtra, women who do not have a brother worship the moon god instead. Girls apply Mehendi and the day is marked with full fervour.