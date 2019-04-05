हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chaitra Navratri 2019

Chaitra Navratri 2019: Chant these mantras dedicated to each of the nine forms of Durga

This year, the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on April 6 

Chaitra Navratri 2019: Chant these mantras dedicated to each of the nine forms of Durga
Image Courtesy: Pixabay Image used for representation purpose

The festival of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is spread over a period of nine days. The festival is celebrated four times in a year. However, the Sharadiya Navratri (celebrated during Autumn) and the Chaitra (celebrated during spring season) are the most famous. The other two are Magha Gupta and Ashadha. 

This year, the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on April 6 and culminates with Rama Navmi on April 14. Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on April 13. 

Since the festival is knocking on our doors, here are mantras dedicated to each of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Check them out here:

Day 1 – Maa Shailputri

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Day 2 – Maa Brahmacharini

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

Day 3 – Maa Chandraghanta

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Day 4 – Maa Kushmanda

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Day 5 – Maa Skandamata

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

Day 6 – Maa Katyayani

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Day 7 – Maa Kalratri

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Day 8 – Maa Mahagauri

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Day 9 – Maa Siddhidatri

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

