Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 5 puja: Pray to Skandamata for prosperity and power- Check her mantras

New Delhi: The auspicious 9-day long festival of Navratri is currently being celebrated in full swing. The festival of Navratri is mainly celebrated twice a year in a big way —Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. This year Chaitra Navratri began on April 2 and will culminate with Ram Navami on the 10th of the same month.

Ardent goddess followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti - a form of Maa Durga - during these 9 days.

SKANDAMATA PUJA ON DAY 5 OF CHAITRA NAVRATRI:

Devi Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri puja. Devi in this avatar is the mother of Skanda, who is Lord Kartikeya—the god of wars, as per some beliefs. In this form of Durga, Skanda i.e Lord Kartikeya can be seen comfortably seated on Mata's lap. Therefore, she is known by the name Skandamata.

The goddess has four arms and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers and one of her hands is always in the blessing posture. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with the other hand. Goddess Skandamata is also known as the Padmasana which stands for the lotus-seated.

Devotees pray to the goddess for seeking salvation, prosperity and power. Her power is such that she can impart knowledge and wisdom to the most illiterate person if he worships her. Whoever prays to her selflessly feels a purity of heart.

While praying to her and seeking her blessings, a devotee automatically gets to worship Lord Skanda—Kartikeya. He too blesses the person, who prays to Skandamata with a pure heart and mind.

Skandamata is also known as 'Goddess of Fire' and praying to her ultimately opens the door to salvation.

CHANT THESE MANTRAS OF SKANDAMATA GODDESS:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

SKANDAMATA STUTI:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

SKANDAMATA PRARTHANA:

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!