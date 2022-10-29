Chhath Puja Geet 2022: Nitu Chandra's new devotional song on Chhathi Maiya, check out importance of Usha Arghya on Day 4 - Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious and widely celebrated festival of Chhath, dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) has begun this year on October 28 and will conclude on the 31st of this month. The 4-day festivity sees large crowds and gatherings where people offer prayers to the Lord in the morning and evening. The festival is majorly celebrated in North India.

Actress-producer Nitu Chandra's new devotional Chhath Geet 2022 is here. It has been beautifully picturised and tells a story of a household. It has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics are penned by Dr Sagar.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god or Surya Dev where devotees pray to the supreme lord and his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively. Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival which starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Kartik Shukla Saptami.

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye

Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda

Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya

Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively

CHHATH PUJA: USHA ARGHYA

On the last day of Chhath Puja - Day 4 - Usha Arghya, devotees offer their final prayers. The ceremony concludes the Chhath Puja festivity where people break their fast and pay their obeisance.

CHHATH PUJA 2022

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi.

Happy Chhath Puja to all celebrating!