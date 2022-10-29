Chhath Puja 2022: DO NOT make this mistake during Chhath puja, remember these do's and don'ts during this festival

Chhath Puja 2022: Chhath Puja is a festival that starts with a sacred bath and ends with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. Before Diwali, this puja's preparations begin. Many people observe a "nirjala" fast the entire time, which is regarded as the toughest fast. Chhathi Maiya is worshipped on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month and is said to bring happiness, success, glory, fame, wealth, and honour. This year, Chatth Puja has already begun on October 28th and it will conclude on 31st October, with the main puja on 30th October 2022.

Chhath Puja 2022: What to do?

- Help the Vratti (the woman who is meant to keep the fast) in washing and drying the wheat (gehu) so that it can later be used to make prasad.

- Before participating in any of the Chhath Puja rituals, take a bath every day.

- Make sure to thoroughly clean your hands and feet before preparing the prasad.

- Apply orange vermillion is the first and main ritual for women after taking bath.

- Take a bath, put on new clothing, and then join your family and friends at the river's edge on the day of Chhath Puja at Sandhya Ghat and Bhorwa Ghat.

- Take elders' blessings and worship Chhati Maiya and the Sun God.

- Recite or listen to Vrat Katha at night, it is a must.

Chhath Puja 2022: What not to do?

- Do not handle anything intended for puja without first washing your hands or having a bath.

- It is strictly forbidden to eat or touch anything salty when producing prasad.

- If a member of your family is about to do the Chhath Puja, avoid eating anything non-vegetarian there.

- Till the festival is over, keep children from eating or biting into the puja fruits and Prasad.

- Please refrain from scattering items intended for puja.

- Wear only clean, new clothes during puja instead of wearing unclean clothes.

- Drinking and smoking are strictly forbidden during puja.

Bhog Prasad is first consumed by the Vratti (fast observer) after offering it to the gods and make sure to conduct the Chhath Puja with utter purity and reverence that brings prosperity and good health to the family and friends.