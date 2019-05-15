Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - May 15, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re on your way to success today. There might be an increment or a promotion coming your way. Your energy is also at its peak. People around you are noticing you moving up on the career ladder. It’s time to enjoy this promotion as it’s going to change things up for you in the best way possible.

Taurus

You are the glue in your social circle right now Taurus. Your friends might be having some disagreements, but you’re the one who has to be the rock and solve them. Try to pick a neutral ground and don’t take anyone’s side. Remind your friends how important it is to have each other.

Gemini

Don’t take things too seriously today. You always put a lot of thinking into everything. However, today is not the day to do that. Act on impulse as you need to set yourself free at times. If you’re feeling spontaneous, then that’s good as you need the adrenalin rush in your life right now.

Cancer

Try to move slow today Cancer. There’s no particular direction you need to be heading in right now as everything is already lining up for you pretty well. So hold yourself back in making life changing decisions. Instead, let things play out for themselves and you’ll see how good they end up working out for you.

Leo

Time to rest. You might be feeling overwhelmed today, and that’s only because you’ve been too socially involved that you haven’t had any time for yourself. If you’re into reading, then enjoy your favourite book, or step out and watch a movie alone. Give yourself some time away from your social circle for peace and calm.

Virgo

Your career is putting stress on your personal life and this seems to be bothering you. However, don’t you worry as today your loved ones will finally understand your love and dedication to your work. They’ll understand how busy you are and will give you the space you’ve been looking for. Things will run smoothly today for you.

Libra

Be sporty today. You’re very proactive in solving problems and getting work done, however you don’t have enough activity to keep yourself going. Try to hit the gym or play a sport to get your endorphins moving. This will let out all the frustration you’ve been holding in and it will make you feel much calm.

Scorpio

Today is a great time to get into team activities. Whether it’s at work or with friends & family, you’re going to be great at communicating with others. If you have any new ideas then today is the perfect day to tell others about it as you’ll be able to make them understand you in the best way possible.

Sagittarius

Find a balance between work and play today Sag. You might feel like you want to relax today, but today is a good day to get your business going. If you’ve been waiting to do something at work, then do it today. But don’t forget to take a break as well since you need a balance of both.

Capricorn

Your creativity and imagination is at its best today. After a long time you’re feeling like you have new ideas flowing all through you. Don’t keep these ideas to yourself. Share them with your colleagues as they will definitely not go unnoticed. Trust yourself and your skills.

Aquarius

It’s a good day to declare your love to someone today. You can’t always expect them to go first. Sometimes, you need to make the first move. Think of something creative and surprise your special someone with that to show how much they really mean to you. Love is in the air for you today.

Pisces

You might be feeling incredibly stressed today. But remember that you’re good at handling stress. Communicate with the people around you and divide your to-do list. This way, you’ll get everything done, yet you’ll have some help. Don’t worry, you’ll not leave anything unattended. You just need a helping hand today.