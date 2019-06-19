Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - June 19, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you feel strongly about something, continue believing in it. Your intuition is very high at the moment. You will be able to receive and achieve whatever you’ve been waiting for. Don’t stand away from your ground. Make sure you keep your beliefs and hold your feet on what you want done and what you believe in. This will help you accomplish whatever you want.

Taurus

You want to solve all the world’s problems, but you can’t carry everyone’s weight on your shoulders Taurus. Set goals which you can accomplish and solve problems which aren’t a big hassle for you. Don’t go out of your way for others today. Focus more on yourself as you haven’t been doing that lately. Think of yourself first.

Gemini

Put the dominatrix side of you away for the day. Let someone else take the reins today since you’re not thinking straight. You want everything done your way because you don’t believe in anything else. It’s good to believe in yourself, but sometimes it’s better to let other people lead the way. Today, let others make decisions for you. This will give you a new outlook on things and help you out.

Cancer

Your giving nature is loved by everyone, but sometimes people can take advantage of that. Today people are going to take advantage of your niceness. Make sure you choose the people you are around today very wisely. You don’t want to feel like others are just using you. Save your kindness and giving nature for people who value you and love you.

Leo

You might feel under a lot of pressure today. However, this isn’t going to last long. Try to find comfort in a friend or colleague and try to pull out ten minutes from your day to meditate. This will help you stay calm and focus on your goals better, and you won’t have that anxious feeling you’ve been having.

Virgo

Appreciate the little things in life today. If you keep waiting for larger accomplishments and larger achievements, you’ll never be happy. Set realistic goals for yourself and when they come true, make sure you celebrate. Don’t beat yourself up over things that aren’t happening. Your life will fall into place itself, all you need to do is give it time.

Libra

You’ve seemed to have forgotten the path you wanted in life Libra. You’re doing something completely different than what you wanted to do and this is tiring you out. Take a breather and write down things you’ve left off. Then prioritise and see do you really love what you’re doing? If not, work on changing your path for your happiness.

Scorpio

Your health might not be at it’s best today. Stay away from fast food and unhealthy drinks. Find time to work out and eat fresh fruits and vegetables. This will keep you energised during the day and will also make you feel more active. Your health will also stay on top of things, so make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Sagittarius

If you take time out for yourself and only yourself once in a while, you’d be so much happier Sag. You’ve been pushing too hard for the people around you. Take a road trip alone, to some place where no one will bother you. It will be you and nature, doing something you love. It’s time for a break, and take the break alone.

Capricorn

Running away from your problems is something you’ve been doing for a long time now. Today that has to stop. A lot of your problems are going to meet you head on today and if you don’t solve them, they’re going to keep following you. It’s better to sit down today and solve whatever is coming your way instead of keeping it for a later time.

Aquarius

You’re on top of the world today. People around you are going to fall for your charm and be attracted to you all day. You’re in the front line for everything today and you also have all the knowledge you’ve ever needed. Put this to good use and take advantage of it. Don’t waste the day.

Pisces

You’re going to be very unorganised today and that isn’t going to bother anyone else but you. Make sure you plan out your day very well so you don’t get fussy about things as this is bound to happen. Focus on the things that are most important and get them done in the first half of the day. The second half of your day is going to be a bit slow as you won’t have much to do.