Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 26, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may take help from younger members of the family to settle domestic matters today. You may want to try and test your culinary skills and decide to cook a special meal for all your loved ones. Your emotions and the feelings of those around you may be very clear today.

Taurus

Your Communication skills will be tested as you may need to speak in the company or deal with the public. Your co-worker may get closer to you and may be as close as your family and hope it is not from the opposite sex. Overall a good day for you.

Gemini

You can work with others, particularly regarding vocation or career guidance. You will advise and guide others in all sorts of subjects and you will be focused on that area today. you may look forward to hunting problems down so that you can solve them.

Cancer

Someone may criticize you today and find you somewhat preoccupied and lacking in the social graces. Gossip is easy to find, but you will encourage respect and refuse the gossip thereby gaining appreciation from all. You have an innate love of the law and working things through and you are not put off by any difficulties.

Leo

Your authority or the direction you are taking may find resistance from everyone. You may even find people so busy that they may not even listen to one sentence from you. Events could make it difficult for you to act. Tonight is a good night for you to take your turn at something creative or something that is not you.

Virgo

Your ideas may not find the support you need. It is good to take a step back and get views from all perspectives. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus. This could be a particularly lucky day. Study the options carefully before making any investment decisions.

Libra

An irresistible force meets an immovable object. Be wise with your time and your involvement with a subject of conversation in which you may not know as much as you think. There is a lot of energy available for positive progress but push too hard and you could break something.

Scorpio

Your special qualifications and your creativity are more likely to put you ahead of the pack, at work or home. You will receive a boost from your friends this afternoon. You could be looking forward to some form of sports or exercise with friends.

Sagittarius

You will enjoy the company of your loved one(s) this afternoon. Keep your positive attitude. You are feeling reflective and enjoy being with family members. This is a good opportunity to teach and to listen or to visit.

Capricorn

An emotionally charged drama will be experienced in the realm of travel or religion. You could be most persuasive with others and may add a great deal of calming energies to intense debate. The situation is a natural for self-expression and lends itself to your ideas and thoughts.

Aquarius

Work, achievement and ambition mean a lot to you today and you may be working overtime to show your earnestness. Although work could be stressful, you seem able to eventually create a balance to each day. You and the other parents in your neighbourhood may decide to work together to help students create or reach educational goals in your school district.

Pisces

It is better to take varied opinions from different background today. Conversations with your partners and friends are critical and it is a good time to take feedback from everyone today. It will take a while to get all the kinks out of a new business undertaking.