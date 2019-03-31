Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 31, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Take a leap and follow your heart and go with the flow to choose a career path. Pursue with confidence in your aspirations. With hard work and passion, you can excel in any field. Build your foundation strong for success.

Taurus

You need to be careful and avoid any confrontation with your colleagues at your workplace. If your relationship with a loved one seems like it has been a bit strained then today you may see it start to even out.

Gemini

You will have urge to speculate especially in areas of stocks and risky investments. Word of caution for those who intend to sign an important deal involving a cash transaction as the good-looking deal might just not reap the desired results. Nothing but success awaits you and your efforts throughout the day.

Cancer

Try to pay attention on your home front. Your family members miss you and need your attention. If you tend to bring your work problems home with you, try to change this habit for the benefit of those in your home. This day may begin with some frustrations, but it will end with a feeling of great satisfaction.

Leo

Jobs/services farewell and might as well leave you with reasons to be happy about. People will follow you and you will be finding attracted towards opposite sex. Romance is in the air and you may go on a short trip.

Virgo

Your patience and perseverance will have a significant effect on those around you and difficulties will disappear and obstacles will vanish. Your opponents will support your initiatives. Try to start something fresh to capitalize the appropriate time. Be wary on the home front and ensure peace at home is maintained always. It looks nice from the surface but your family needs your time.

Libra

A bright and positive day mixed with some streak of worry to bother you at the same time. It could be just anything that you could get worried about. Express your romantic feelings openly to your partner as it's a favorable day for romance.

Scorpio

The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly. A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy. Imagination / socializing are in top gears, speeding away in full glory.

Sagittarius

Your unconventional ideas help you to carve out a niche of your own. When others seem to be sure of their ways, perspectives and conclusions, you prefer to follow your own instincts. You may participate in a family function today that you will enjoy immensely.

Capricorn

Today you are very likely to start a new initiative or start a new career. Your family will be fully supportive of you. Party and entertainment are on cards. Reflect upon your recent days with the friends who have come to visit.

Aquarius

Today you find that social contract has unexpectedly become an important and strategic professional contact for you. You will find lot of new initiatives coming your way. Choose wisely and plan next move with confidence. You may find yourself participating in many activities with your loved ones.

Pisces

Today you may find that you are somewhat upset by the improper behavior of others around you, perhaps in your home or in your office. Conserve your energy and avoid conflicts and focus on your own duties and task in hand.