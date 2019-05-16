Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Be careful today. Have a clear focus on what you want, especially if it involves partnering up with someone. If you’re into business then today is a good day for you to go ahead and take risks as they will work out in your favour. However, remember to be clear about what you want as your words might be misunderstood.

Taurus

Today you’re most likely to be controlled by your intuitive mind. You’re going to feel like you know everything. Remember not to throw out these feelings towards others as it might be annoying for them. Meditation is a good option for you at this time as it will keep you calm and out of your own mind for a while.

Gemini

If you have a meeting planned with someone, remember to remind them of the exact time and venue as confusion might cause postponement or cancellation today. However, this seems to be an important meeting so make sure to drop them a reminder so things don’t go haywire.

Cancer

Luck is on your side today. Everything will fall into place itself without you even moving a finger. Try not to let this get to your head and don’t get too comfortable with it. However, do enjoy your lucky day as the stars are aligned in your favour today. You will receive whatever you want and have been hoping for.

Leo

New friendships are in order. You’re going to meet new people that you’ll end up getting along with really well. You might even plan a trip to bond with them. It’s all about getting comfortable with new people since you’re usually stuck to the same old social circle. It’s always good to make new friends and experience new things.

Virgo

Follow your hunches today Virgo. If you’re doubting something, be sure to check it out yourself as your intuitive powers are strong today. You might feel like something is going wrong somewhere, and if you do get that feeling then take a step forward and try to get to the bottom of things. You’re going to end up being right about everything today.

Libra

Your finances are in great shape today. You will receive good news regarding money as well. Invest your money in something useful today and restrict yourself from spending it all in one place. This investment will turn into something huge in the future. Remember to save up.

Scorpio

If you’re feeling strongly about something today, then go ahead and do it. Others might try to talk you out of it, but remember that whatever you want to do is in your hands. Try to ignore what others say and follow your heart for a change. It will put you in a happy place and you’ll also realise that you’re the pilot of your own life.

Sagittarius

You might see a lot of change today. Don’t worry though, these are good changes. You might notice a development in your workplace. If you’ve been having a tough time with some people, then today is the day that it’s all going to get sorted out. So, change is good. Especially today.

Capricorn

You’re too much of a workaholic and people are going to notice it today. Your friends will push you to go out with them and socialise. You should listen to them for a change Capricorn as all work no play will make you dull. Try to forget about your job and have some fun today.

Aquarius

Laugh off the past today. You’ve been thinking too much about what could have been. It’s time to forget about that. The future holds a lot of good for you so there’s no reason in delving into the past. Sit down and laugh at the mistakes you’ve made as they’ve all been a lesson learnt.

Pisces

Don’t be afraid to stand out Pisces. You have some great tricks up your sleeve. Remember to show them off and take full credit for them. You might feel weird being the centre of attention, but sometimes it’s good to have that position as it will help you step out of your comfort zone and make you do new things.