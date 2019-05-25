Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 25, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today is a busy day for you. It’s not the best time to solve serious problems as you’re too caught up doing other things. Focus on what you already have on your plate, because it’s a lot. Don’t venture out of your comfort zone today. Stick to what you do best and you will be appreciated.

Taurus

Your career is at its peak today. Everything in your workplace is going exactly how you want it to go. You will find new ways of building your team and you’ll also be inclined towards experimenting at work. It’s best to follow what you feel is right as you have good intuitive powers, along with the skill in your field of work.

Gemini

Keep your mind open to new ideas. Don’t be too rigid on your opinions today. Things in the professional sphere are going to work out for you. However, there might be a little bit of a tiff in your personal life. If there’s some friction between you and a loved one, then try to solve it by speaking your mind. Stay calm and gentle and don’t jump to conclusions.

Cancer

Today is your day to stay disciplined. You might face obstacles in the middle of the day today, but if you have a planned out schedule then you’ll be able to overcome those hurdles. Don’t leave things to spontaneity today. Keep yourself organised and prepared for the day.

Leo

Working as a team will give you the best results today. Make sure you do your side of things as promised and don’t get too caught up by trying to be the leader. It’s best if you stick with the group and discuss ideas and thoughts instead of putting your opinion out in the open. You will be more respected if you take the opinions of others into consideration.

Virgo

You might hear some things here and there today. Don’t believe everything you hear. If you hear something suspicious then confirm your news before jumping to conclusions. Nothing can stop you from doing what you want today, as long as you keep your mind focused on your work only and not listen to others.

Libra

Your business partners/colleagues might have some exciting plans to share with you. Accept their ideas and plans and give your honest opinions as well. This venture is something that will definitely bring you success, so make sure you understand it properly and plan well for the future.

Scorpio

Today is a great opportunity to talk to someone you’ve had feelings for. If you feel like this person doesn’t feel the same, then you’re wrong. Face your fears and express your feelings to your special someone. Their reply will definitely surprise you, in a good way of course. Cupid is on your side today.

Sagittarius

You’ve been procrastinating Sag! For a long time, you’ve been putting off a task that you haven’t been able to do. However, today is the day to do it. Your productivity is at its peak and it’s best to finish off whatever you’ve been putting aside. Don’t leave things for later as you might not have the time to finish them.

Capricorn

Your colleagues are going to have brilliant ideas today. However, you’re the one who has to put them into action. Your leadership skills are the best from your group and these ideas can take your career to new heights. Remember to strategize and hand out responsibilities according to the strengths of your team players. Take lead and get the job done.

Aquarius

Instead of going out and exploring today, the best thing for you would be to stay home. This is a great time to do some self-searching and go back to hobbies you might have left earlier on due to your busy schedule. Sit back and reflect on your previous accomplishments and your future goals. Figure out what you want from life and then put that into action the day after.

Pisces

Your mind is in the best place possible. You’re going to be quick at making decisions today and this is going to help in both your workplace and your personal life. There is going to be no confusion in your mind and because of this, people are going to listen to you today. Make sure you get everyone on board with your positive attitude.