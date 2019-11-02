Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you’re in a relationship, then today is a good day for you. Things between you and your partner are going to be smooth and both of you are going to be able to understand each other. If you’re single, then it’s best to take a step back from the love spectrum. Don’t go searching for someone to complete you, you complete yourself.

Taurus

You might come across someone who will peak your interest today. Instead of shying away and waiting for them to make the first move, put your foot forward and make the first move. Sometimes you need to put in the effort first so you can get what you want.

Gemini

You’re in a good place regarding your love life. Try not to mess things up by assuming the worst in people. Trust your partner and don’t be suspicious. Your partner loves you, and wouldn’t do anything to hurt you. It’s not healthy to make things up in your mind.

Cancer

Someone from your past might come back into your life and surprise you. But do you really want them there? You might succumb to their wishes in the heat of the moment, but it’s best to sit and think about what you actually want. Weigh the good and bad side of things and decide whether you really want this person back in your life or not.

Leo

A few issues might rise between you and your partner. You both are looking forward to different things, and the other doesn’t want to adjust. The best thing to do in this situation is to take some time off from love. Focus on your goals and let your partner focus on his/her goals. Once both of you have what you want, then you can talk about being together once again.

Virgo

You might end up changing your mind about a certain person today. It’s okay to see someone in a different light - because sometimes you might just end up seeing their true colours. You’ll find yourself attracted to someone that you never expected to be attracted to. Don’t worry, things happen - however, don’t act on it right away. Wait a few days and see if the feelings still last.

Libra

Passion is your best friend today. You’re going to feel like giving all your love to a certain someone and that is going to work out in your favour. Express your love to those you have feelings for and watch them come to you.

Scorpio

Today is the day where you could potentially meet up with someone who will peak your interest. What are you going to do next? Analyse your emotional stability and see if you’re ready to take on a relationship. If not, let it go - you can always find love later on.

Sagittarius

You’re not the sappy, cheesy, romantic kind - but today you’re going to feel a little different. People might be surprised by your romantic attitude and that’s a good thing. Show your partner how you really feel, cook them a meal, or write them a poem. It’s going to be highly appreciated.

Capricorn

You’re going to find someone special at a very unusual place today. This could be on the streets, or at work. Someone who you might think is attracted towards you will show their face to you.This is the time for you to figure out if you want something serious or casual - make sure to let them know.

Aquarius

You’re very much into the idea of love and passion, but love isn’t always going to be by your side - at least not today. Today, it’s best to focus on other goals than on love. Someone you’re interested in might not show the same interest, but don’t worry - love will find you when it’s the right time.

Pisces

Great opportunities regarding relationships are coming your way. If there’s someone you’ve had your eyes out for - then go ahead and tell them what you’re thinking. If you haven’t been able to connect with your partner, then today is the day you’re going to find yourself connecting with them after a long time. Make the most of this.