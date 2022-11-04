Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Here is all you need to know

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthhana Ekadashi, is one of the most important occasions in the Hindu religion.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up on this auspicious day of Ekadashi which falls during Kartik month. It is being celebrated today -- especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi, a plant which is said to be the incarnation of a woman named `Vrinda`. Thus, the ritual of marriage known as Tulsi Vivah is performed by the devotees which is said to bring a happy marriage.

Rituals

On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. They offer the deity fruits and sweet flowers. Many also take a holy bath and chant mantras. Some even like to observe the fast of Devuthani Ekadashi. The fast for Dev Uthani Ekadashi begins a day before the Ekadashi, on Dashami, which continues till Dwadashi after the Parana Muhurat.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Muhurat

The day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will commence on November 3, 2022 at 07:30 in the evening, as per the Hindu calendar. On November 4, 2022, at 6:08 p.m., it will end. People will observe fast on November 4, i.e., Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast parana time - 06.39 am - 08.52 am (5 November 2022)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

Shrihari is worshiped at an auspicious time at night on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Rangoli is made using lime and geru and sugarcane pavilions are built. People worship the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. New clothes and janeu thread are offered to Shaligrama and Shrihari is awakened by reciting the mantra “उत्तिष्ठ गोविन्द त्यज निद्रां जगत्पतये, त्वयि सुप्ते जगन्नाथ जगत् सुप्तं भवेदिदम्॥“

11 diyas are also lit for the gods and goddesses on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

