Ganesh Chaturthi special: Different names of Lord Ganesha and their meanings

Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped Hindu gods. Son of Shiva and Parvati, Ganesha is an elephant-faced God who is believed to be the carrier of good luck and is worshipped before every new beginning by devotees. The ritual of worshipping Lord Ganesha before every important event is called Ganesh Vandana.

In India, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Ganpati and devotees bring an idol of the lord in their house for generally ten days. The festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and the preparations begin days before. This year, the auspicious day falls on September 2.

Lord Ganesha has many names and we bring to you some of them and their meanings:

Vignharta

Lord Ganesha is also known as the Vignharta, the one who takes away all the problems and pain. He is worshipped as the remover of all obstacles and suffering of his devotees.

Gajanana

Gajanana meaning the one with the face of an elephant. Lord Ganesha has the body of a human with the face of an elephant. Hence, Gajanana means faced like an elephant.

Lambodara

Ganesha is known by the name 'Lambodara' meaning one having a big belly.

Vinayaka

The god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati is also called the Vinayaka.

Ekdant

The one having one tooth is called 'Ekdant'. Lord Ganesha who has the face of an elephant has only one tusk, hence he is also called Ekdant.

Vikata

Meaning 'the mishappen' one who has a frightful appearance and a terrific aura, the one who can overcome any danger and obstacle.

Sumukh

The one with a beautiful face is called 'Sumukh'. Lord Ganesha who possesses the face of an elephant is known as 'Sumukh'.

Bhalchandra

Lord Ganesha is called 'Bhalchandra' which means the one who carries the moon on his head.

The names of Lord Ganesha are derived from the Sanskrit language.