Ganga Saptami 2023: History, Significance And Puja Rituals

An auspicious day in the Hindu calendar, Ganga Saptami is a day dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This day is also celebrated as Ganga Pujan and Ganga Jayanti as it is believed that Ganga was reborn on this day. Every year Ganga Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Baishakh month and in 2023, Ganga Saptami is being observed today - April 27. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, talks about the significance of Ganga Saptami and puja rituals.

Ganga Saptami 2023: Significance

It is believed that King Bhagirath performed a severe penance to please Lord Brahma in an effort to save his 60,000 ancestors. In order to grant his wish to bring Maa Ganga to Earth, Brahma gave him a boon. But Brahma warned Bhagirath that the force of Goddess Ganga might be too much for the Earth to handle. To combat this, Bhagirath prayed to Lord Shiva through extreme atonement and asked that prior to arriving on Earth, Ganga should pass through Shiva's 'jata' (hair), so that her force is diminished. Bhagirath's wish was granted by Lord Shiva, who was pleased with his devotion. As a result, Mother Ganga descended upon Earth with her flow stabilized, bringing salvation to Bhagirath's ancestors and countless other people who continue to bathe in her holy waters today.

Puja Rituals for Ganga Saptami

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean or new clothes.

Place an idol of Maa Ganga and decorate it with some flowers and offer fruits.

Light up the lamp (diya)

Offer panch amrit (water, milk, honey, sugar, and curd)

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, "Ganga Saptami is a significant Hindu festival. Ceremonies performed on this day are a statement of dedication and appreciation towards the waterway goddess. Let us also remember our obligation to the environment and the need to safeguard our natural resources, particularly the Ganga River, as we observe this auspicious day."

Ganga Saptami 2023: Puja Muhurat

Ganga Saptami on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11 am to 1.38 pm

Duration: 02 Hours 38 Mins

Ganga Dussehra on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Saptami Tithi Begins: 11.27 am on April 26, 2023

Saptami Tithi Ends: 1.38 pm on April 27, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)