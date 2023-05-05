Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes Of Lord Buddha To Share Today

The auspicious day of Buddha Purnima is here and it is being celebrated today, on May 5, 2023. Buddha Purnima is celebrated by the Hindu and the Buddhist community across the world to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Gautama Buddha, whose birth name was Siddhartha Gautama, was a spiritual teacher on whose teachings Buddhism was founded. Born as Prince Siddhartha, Gautam Buddha left his home and the materialistic world at the young age of 29. His mission was to seek answers to the truths about life and its suffering. It is believed that once on a royal ride, he came across a corpse and an ailing old man, which instigated him to seek answers to life's mysteries. According to Buddhist tradition, he was born in Lumbini, in what is now Nepal, to royal parents of the Shakya clan, before he renounced the material world.

After leading an austere life which included begging, asceticism, and meditation, Buddha attained enlightenment at Bodh Gaya under the Bodhi tree. Buddha travelled across the region, preaching to people about non-violence, the discipline of mind, and kindness. In fact, it was a couple of centuries after his death that he came to be known by the title Buddha, which means "Awakened One" or "Enlightened One." On this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima, here are some warm wishes that you can share with your loved ones and 7 inspiring quotes of Buddha.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes And Greeting To Share Today

1. May the full moon of Buddha Purnima bring you blessings of inner peace, enlightenment, and spiritual awakening. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

2. May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to live a life of mindfulness, kindness, and love. Wishing you a happy Buddha Purnima!

3. Let us celebrate the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima and strive to follow his path of enlightenment and liberation.

4. Let us remember Buddha's noble teachings on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima and strive to bring peace and love into the world. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Buddha Purnima!

5. Let us celebrate the birth of the enlightened one, Gautama Buddha, on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima. Happy Buddha Purnima!

6. May you achieve great success in life, and be blessed by Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima.

7. May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to become a better version of yourself and contribute towards a better world. Happy Buddha Purnima!

8. May we all be guided from darkness to light by Lord Buddha's teachings. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

9. May Lord Buddha’s knowledge and compassion fill our hearts with lots of joy and contentment. Have a blessed

Buddha Purnima 2023!

10. Wishing you a blessed Buddha Purnima! May the full moon of this day bring you prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth.

11. On this important day, let us get together and celebrate Lord Buddha's birth and enlightenment with lots of love, blissful peace, and loving harmony. Wishing you a joyous Buddha Purnima.

12. May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to let go of the past and embrace a future filled with love, joy, and inner peace. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023.

13. There will be no darkness in your life when there is a ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Wishing you a joyous Buddha Purnima.

14. Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to you and your family.

15. On this auspicious day, let’s pray for peace and harmony for all of humanity. Buddha Jayanti greetings.

Buddha Purnima 2023: 7 Inspiring Quotes Of Lord Buddha

1. "A disciplined mind brings happiness."

2. "Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth."

3. "The world is afflicted by death and decay. But the wise do not grieve, having realized the nature of the world."

4. “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."

5. “Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded."

6. “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

7. "Let none find fault with others; let none see the omissions and commissions of others. But let one see one’s own acts, done and undone."

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)