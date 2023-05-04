LIVE Updates | Chandra Grahan 2023 in India: Get Ready For Year's First Lunar Eclipse On May 5

After the rare hybrid solar eclipse of April 20, it's time for the year's first lunar eclipse. On Friday, May 5, 2023, a penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at around 8.44 pm IST and end at 1:01 am on May 6. The Maximum Lunar Eclipse will occur at 10:52 pm on May 5. According to timeanddate.com, lunar eclipses are visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse. But skywatchers need to note that since the May 5 eclipse is a penumbral one, one has to have acute eyesight and pay a lot of attention to decipher the eclipse. According to NASA, a penumbral eclipse happens when the Moon travels through Earth’s penumbra or the faint outer part of its shadow. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice. So unless you know a penumbral eclipse is happening, you might miss it. On May 5, the regions that will witness at least some parts of the Penumbral Eclipse include Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and most of Europe.

