Raksha Bandhan

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes: Best greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes

Here are best messages, pictures and quotes you can send to your sibling to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2021.

Pic courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan popularly known as Rakhi, is a Hindu festival that falls on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

During the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie the rakhi around their brother's hand, who gives them a gift in return. The festival is symbolic of the protective role that a brother plays in his sister’s life.

This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22.

In the times of active social media presence, we thought of compiling some beautiful Rakhi messages which you can share and send to your sister and near ones. If you are away from your brother or sister, worry not and send these messages to celebrate the special day together.

Take a look at WhatsApp, Facebook messages and greetings you can send to your sibling on Raksha Bandhan:

(Pic Courtesy: Pixabay)

(Pic Courtesy: Dreamstime)

 

(Pic Courtesy: Dreamstime)

 

(Pic Courtesy: Pixabay)

Quotes and messages:

This is to remind you that I have always got your back no matter what. Even though you are as strong as a rock but I will be there to protect you always. Love you! Happy Raksha Bandhan

Dear brother/sister, I love you with all my heart. I don't only love you, I live you. Best wishes and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

From the moment you were born to the day we die, our bond will remain unbroken. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear brother.

Maine aapko bahut tang kiya hai..par aapne bhi khoob ladayi ki hai mujhse. Aaj hum paas paas nahin hain phir bhi humare khatte meethe rishtey ki baat wohi hai. Aapko Raksha Bandhan ki dheron badhayi. Apni is choti behen ko kabhi na bhoolna.

Even though we are not in the same city, I will cherish all the memories we have created. Happy Rakhi, sister!

I found my best friend, confidant, advisor, all in you. Thanks for being by my side whenever I needed you. Happy Rakhi to you brother.

Don't forget to wish a 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' to your loved ones. Let your brother or sister know how much you love them.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Raksha Bandhan!

