Horoscope Dec 19: Gemini should do this in personal relationship; Scorpio may be rewarded with stronger connection

ARIES: Are you ready to move forward on that big project or relationship? Then go! You're capable of making some major strides right now, so take action. And take no prisoners! You feel strong, which means that you are strong, so focus all of that strength on making the changes you want. Whether it's writing a book, building a table, or getting a date with that amazing certain someone, you can make it happen if you start today. You have to move on this goal before you lose sight of it.

TAURUS: The outside world doesn't have much to offer you right now, so it's the right time to spend some quiet time by yourself at home. It's not that you aren't interested in having fun. It's just that the energy of other people will likely be more taxing than relaxing for you now. Use this downtime to get philosophical about life and think through some recent challenges in your life. You handled them well, but how could you have done better?

GEMINI: You and another person make great partners, but maybe you haven't been getting along too well lately. Could it be time for a break? If this is a work partnership, talk to the higher-ups and see if you can start collaborating with new people for a while. Tell them that it will help you develop new professional and interpersonal skills and they'll figure something out. If this is a personal relationship, then you just need to go off on your own for a while. Some alone time will help.

CANCER: After a long period of feeling like you have no control over you own schedule, today puts you back in charge of your time. What's the first thing you should do? Schedule some alone time. Set aside at least an hour today when you do something for yourself. Whether it's taking a nap, watching a movie, or just staring out the window, you need to relish the sensation of having no one to report to and no deadlines to worry about. A little freedom makes life so much sweeter.

VIRGO: You could be busy seeking out new opportunities to expand your horizons, whether that means finding a new job, getting serious about starting a business, or improving the one you have. The point here is not to give yourself extra work but to find ways to streamline your situation so you feel more comfortable and able to enjoy a better work/life balance. But your vitality could fluctuate now, meaning that at times you’ll feel ready for anything while at other times your energy level could be somewhat lower. Try to roll with the waves.

LIBRA: You have the ability to be very expressive today, which means it is a great day to make your point and motivate other people. Everyone you speak to is going to be able to understand the subtle nuances you're trying to communicate and most likely even agree with your points. If you're trying to impress some influential people or just trying to get noticed by that cute certain someone, today is the right day to make your move!

SCORPIO: For too long you've been hiding from others what you have to offer. Being shy and coy can be cute for a while, but you're building up walls between yourself and the people who want to know you better. You need to take a bigger risk and reveal a little bit more about yourself to someone. Pick one person to tell them a little-known fact about yourself. They'll love that you trust them, and you'll be rewarded with a stronger connection. Try it. You'll like it!

SAGITTARIUS: You should try to unleash some of your creativity today. It can help you feel more powerful, free, and most importantly, happy. Whether you want to write some poetry, doodle some drawings, make up silly songs, or just get in some more time knitting that scarf, anything you can do to express yourself will help you feel more grounded and centered in who you are. Make time to do the things that don't just add to the bottom line.

CAPRICORN: If you feel that your life lacks some discipline right now, that's a sure sign that it does! It's not such a big deal to have a messy car or bedroom, but the clutter around you is getting a little bit out of hand in other areas of your life and it's starting to bother you too much. Today, spend some time putting order back into your world. Cleaning is a mindless task, but it gives you a chance to let your mind wander and clear itself out too!

AQUARIUS: This day should be full of an outgoing energy, which means that you should also be in a more outgoing mood. It's a great day for reconnecting with long-lost friends. If you've been thinking about someone from your past a lot lately, why not do an online search and see if you can find out where they are now? Believe it or not, they would love to hear from you. Nothing may come of it, but it will certainly add some sparkle to your day.

PISCES: Your physical appearance isn't always an accurate reflection of your inner self, but if you're feeling that disconnect growing, pay attention to it. Whether you feel like you need to lose weight, gain weight, or just get a different haircut, you should make an effort to start the transformation. You've been putting it off for far too long, and that's why you're feeling a growing dissatisfaction. It's an easy problem to solve, especially if you start solving it now.