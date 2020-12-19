Horoscope December 20: Aquarius can add some sparkle in life by doing this; know about other zodiac signs

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions for December 20.

ARIES: Someone you don't know very well could propose an idea that other people might balk at but you see some sort of brilliance in it. To you, it's just so crazy that it might work! Put some energy behind making it happen, and let this person know you're behind them all the way. Right now you can't do anything halfway. You've got to put your energy into things a hundred percent. Risk is the only way to give yourself the excitement and success you crave right now.

TAURUS: It's a good time to move forward with any travel plans you're brewing, but you shouldn't sign any legal documents or invest any large sums of money in this trip just yet. Ride things out for a few more weeks and wait to see if prices go down or a better option crosses your path. Keeping your options open is a smart thing to do as a rule right now. Committing yourself too early will only get you involved in something you might want to get out of later.

GEMINI: You'll be able to read other people like a book today. What once were vague undercurrents of their true feelings will be blatant and obvious to you. This insight into what motivates people is extremely useful for you, especially if you're negotiating a deal. You're going to understand exactly what you need to say in order to get what you want. But don't feel guilty about it. This isn't some kind of evil manipulation. You can create a win/win situation for everyone.

CANCER: Today, you could reach a turning point in one of your relationships, although you might be the only one aware of it! If this person doesn't seem to see the same thing you see, wait until they do before bringing it up as a topic of conversation. Let them come to you and broach the subject. Otherwise, you could put them on the defensive and make them feel like you're making a power play of some sort. It's not a good place to start a heart-to-heart talk.

LEO: Your enthusiasm for what you believe in is more powerful than ever. Use this energy to turn other people on to your cause! If you want to make things happen, today is the day to do it. You can easily persuade others to see things your way, so go for it! Jump into things heart first, and you stand a greater chance of making your mark and impressing people with what you have to say. Don't hesitate or worry about being too impulsive. That's impossible today.

VIRGO: Today is a good day to throw yourself into something that could really shake up your life. Sure, it might be a little bit scary, but it's also going to be very exhilarating! It's time to discover a new hobby, food, sport—anything that will inject some new energy into your daily routine. There's a world of exploration in your own backyard, so get out there and start poking around. You're sure to meet at least one fascinating person along the way.

LIBRA: Things are going to be unpredictable today, so watch out for last-minutes changes, cancellations, and metaphoric wrenches getting tossed into plans. Nothing is for certain, and nothing is going to be written in stone. But in a way, not knowing what's going on can be kind of fun. There has been so much predictability in your life lately that this day of shake-ups could be exactly what you've been waiting for! There's no pressure to fulfill plans when you know the plans will change.

SCORPIO: Right now it's more important than ever that you connect with others. The energy of other people will inspire you and keep you feeling content with where you're going. Even if you're feeling like you'd like to stay somewhat detached from other people, you need to find a way to get better connected with them today. Talk to people and find out what you have in common. There are many ways to create stronger connections. You just have to find your favorite one.

SAGITTARIUS: When it comes to investing your money for the long haul, being conservative and cautious is totally appropriate. But when it comes to sharing your feelings, you need to start taking a lot more risks. The more you can show your vulnerability to the people you want to be closer to, the faster you'll strengthen your relationships. Once you're aware of the boundaries people have, you can talk to them without worrying you're sharing too much or too little.

CAPRICORN: If you feel that your life lacks some discipline right now, that's a sure sign that it does! It's not such a big deal to have a messy car or bedroom, but the clutter around you is getting a little bit out of hand in other areas of your life and it's starting to bother you too much. Today, spend some time putting order back into your world. Cleaning is a mindless task, but it gives you a chance to let your mind wander and clear itself out too!

AQUARIUS: This day should be full of an outgoing energy, which means that you should also be in a more outgoing mood. It's a great day for reconnecting with long-lost friends. If you've been thinking about someone from your past a lot lately, why not do an online search and see if you can find out where they are now? Believe it or not, they would love to hear from you. Nothing may come of it, but it will certainly add some sparkle to your day.

PISCES: When you're in charge, you have to be in charge! Letting your group of co-workers just do whatever they want might make you think you're winning their hearts and minds, but you sure aren't winning their respect. People need discipline right now, and they need to get it from you. By giving orders, you may be helping them be better at their job or even in their life. Discipline is more important than ever for everyone in the group today, including you.