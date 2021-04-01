Horoscope for April 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Libras new friendships are on your way

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Start out the month with being vocal, whether it's at work or in your personal life make sure you’re being heard. Today, you will be able to think clearer and find solutions to your problems easily, especially in the love area. Today is going to be a bright day for you, with all sorts of clarity coming to you from all aspects.

Taurus

Your month is going to start out with a very positive vibe within you. Luck is going to be on your side when it comes to your career, as you might see a lot of improvements in your own work today - leading to quite a promotion in the near future. You should also find some time to focus on your health today and get a workout in.

Gemini

As the new month starts out, you are full of ideas for your workplace. Make sure your superiors know what you’re thinking about, this way you’ll be able to grow at work. However, don’t spend all your time at the office today. Make sure you take out time to give to your family, and most importantly, to yourself. Meditate for 15 minutes to keep your mind calm.

Cancer

Be yourself. You don’t need to change yourself to please others. Reflect on yourself and realise that people love you exactly the way you are. At work, try to engage with other people more than ever, as mingling will bring you growth. Luck is on your side when it comes to finances, so if you’ve been looking to make a purchase in property, then today is the day to do so.

Leo

Confidence is the key at work today Leo. You gotta show others who is the boss and yes, it’s you. However, when you’re at home, try to keep the boss side of you aside and connect with your family in a loving way. Since you’re going to have a lot on your plate at work, try to spend some time unwinding at home, maybe watch a show you love, or go on a drive that will de-stress you.

Virgo

Be careful today. Have a clear focus on what you want, especially if it involves partnering up with someone. If you’re into business then today is a good day for you to go ahead and take risks as they will work out in your favour. However, remember to be clear about what you want as your words might be misunderstood.

Libra

New friendships are in order. You’re going to meet new people that you’ll end up getting along with really well. When it comes to finances, you might want to hold back a little. Focus on yourself instead and spend some time in your own spiritual being, trying to figure out what your end goals are.

Scorpio

You will most likely see a lot of change in your professional life today, but don’t worry, this is going to be a good change for you. You’re finally going to get the project you’ve had your eyes on for a while. If you’ve been having a tough time with some people in your personal life, then today is the day that it’s all going to get sorted out. So, change is good.

Sagittarius

Something that you’ve been avoiding is going to come around today. It will give you another chance to take a look at it with a different perspective and face your fears. Whether it’s at work or some place else, if there’s something that isn’t working out then find time to think about it and set actions to fix it. Your problem solving skills are high today so you’re going to be able to solve anything that comes your way.

Capricorn

Start cleaning today Capricorn. Whether it’s your house or your work desk, a clean environment is necessary for a productive mind. On the other hand, your friends will push you to go out with them and socialise. You should listen to them for a change Capricorn as all work no play will make you dull. On the money front, it’s best if you keep your hand shut today - save up for something bigger.

Aquarius

Laugh off the past Aquarius. The future holds a lot of good for you so there’s no reason in delving into the past. Today is also a good day to make a purchase of an electronic item, so if there’s a phone or laptop you’ve been spying for a while, it’s time to put your money on it.

Pisces

Don’t be afraid to stand out Pisces. You have some great tricks up your sleeve. Remember to show them off and take full credit for them. You might feel weird being the center of attention, but sometimes it’s good to have that position as it will help you step out of your comfort zone and make you do new things.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.